Somerset Serves Up Classic American Flavors, and Other Dining News

Openings

The Delta (1745 W. North Ave.) has taken up residence in Wicker Park. On Adam Wendt’s (Dusek’s Board & Beer) menu: signature flavors from the Mississippi Delta region, including cornmeal tamales simmered in a spicy broth.

At the MCA’s new ground-level restaurant, Marisol (205 E. Pearson St., Gold Coast), Jason Hammel (Lula Cafe) leverages his longstanding relationship with regional farmers to source ingredients for shareable meat and seafood dishes, handmade pastas, and—as he famously creates at Lula—innovative vegetable-forward dishes.

Boka Restaurant Group has made its Gold Coast debut with Somerset (Viceroy Hotel, 1112 N. State St.). Lee Wolen (Boka) cooks classic American flavors at breakfast, lunch, and dinner (think woodgrilled veggies, fish, and meats), while fellow Boka talent Meg Galus masterminds the sweets, which include sundaes and housemade chocolate bars.

Morsels

Under-agers can get into the Upside Down pop-up bar (2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.) that’s being put on by Emporium Logan Square for two nights only. The Stranger Things–inspired spot will host two open houses from 4 to 8 p.m. on September 18 and 25, but there are a few catches—anyone over 18 has to have their ID on them, and anyone under 18 must bring their parent or guardian.

Craving Kitsune’s (4229 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center) food but don’t feel like going out? Chef Iliana Regan has added Kitsune Kits to her repertoire, a meal subscription service that will let you prep 4 Japanese meals for 2 people for $100 a month. Subscriptions for October have already sold out, but November sales start on Monday (find more here).

Five Chicago sommeliers (including Arthur Hon of Sepia and Proxi and Aaron McManus of Oriole) are currently in New York participating in a wine pairings battle at the James Beard House, competing against five NYC-based wine pros to come up with the best matches for a meal being cooked by Beacon Tavern chef Bob Broskey. If you can’t make it to the throwdown tonight, you can sample the winner’s picks with Broskey’s food at Beacon Tavern (405 N. Wabash Ave., River North) on October 3—the meal is $175 and you can buy tickets here.

